Area police reports Indicated:
Killeen
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 6:53 pm
Assault was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Elms Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:02 Thursday in the intersection of South WS Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:28 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:50 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:43 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Edgefield Street and Little leaf Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 5:40 Thursday in the 2900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 10:57 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:31 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:31 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:13 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
Theft of property was reported at 7:29 p.m. in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Two arrests were made at 9:36 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Lampasas
Suspicious person reported at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious person reported at 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 4th Street
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:16 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Ave F.
Reckless driver reported at 11:26 a.m. Thursday on North Ridge Street
Suspicious person reported at 12:56 p.m. Thursday on Sue Ann Drive.
Suspicious person reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Rocky Mountain Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of South Broad Street
Suspicious person reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless driver reported at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Ave F.
Suspicious person reported at 3:39 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Ave F.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 5:34 p.m. Thursday on Snell Drive.
Theft reported at 8:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Ave E.
