Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft was reported at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Cedarview Drive.
Copperas Cove
Illegal dumping was reported at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South FM 116.
A welfare concern was reported at noon Tuesday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
An accident was reported at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Intersection Constitution Drive And Independence Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Preakness Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of A Westview Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Sunset Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
Theft of a building was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
An arrest was made at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Zinfandel Drive.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Cloud Street.
Suspicious Vehicle was reported at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Briggs Street.
Theft was reported at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of North McLean Street.
Traffic Hazard was reported at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of S. US Highway 281.
Disturbance was reported at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Criminal Trespass was reported at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless Driver was reported at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious Activity was reported at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Avenue H.
Reckless Driver was reported at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday on South US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Cloud Street.
Burglary of a Business was reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East 4th Street.
