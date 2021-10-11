Area police reports indicated
Killeen
An arrest was made at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Medical Drive.
Shots fired was reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Assault was reported at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Cloud Street.
Assault was reported at 8:22 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Water Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:56 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Woodlands Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 8:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Castroville Trail.
Burglary of a building was reported at 9:57 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Cline Drive.
Fraudulent use of Id was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Kate Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 Block West Highway 190.
Assault was reported at 1:41 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
An arrest was made at 3:41 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Assault was report red at 4:02 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 5:01 p.m. Sunday in the 100 Block Wolfe Road.
Assault was reported at 5:06 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An accident was reported at 6:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 Block West Avenue B.
Harassment was reported at 6:41 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Wine Cup Road.
Assault was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
Theft was reported at 8: 57 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 9th Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block South 15th Street.
An arrest was made at 10:37 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 11:32 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Harassment was reported at 6:56 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of E. Knights Way.
A runaway was reported at 7:42 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 11:08 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of S. US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday on Samac Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:03 p.m. Sunday on Steele Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:28 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West 6th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:16 p.m. Sunday on Samac Lane.
Shots fired was reported at 9:54 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West 4th Street.
