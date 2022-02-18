Area police reports indicated
Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of south WS Young Drive.
Assault was reported at 4:55 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Liberty Street.
Assault was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Gray Street.
Assault was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs.
Assault was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Corona Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:30 p.m. at Thursday at the intersection of South 38th Street and Water Street.
Burglary of a home was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Assault was reported at 4:14 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 200 lock of Manning Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:21 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:43 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Blanket Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Bowen Avenue.
Reckless Damage was reported at 8:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:37 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco, marijuana was reported at 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 12:09 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of east Avenue E.
An unattended death was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Brantley Avenue,
Theft was reported at 3:27 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
An arrest was made at 4:58 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:03 Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 17:09 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of A Sorrell Drive.
Harker Heights
Public intoxication was reported at 6:18 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Rocky Hill Drive.
Lampasas
Disturbance was reported at 2:03 a.m. on Acorn Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:05 a.m. in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disturbance was reported at 8:12 a.m. in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Missing person was reported at 10:01 a.m. on South US highway 183.
Theft was reported at 11:35 a.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. US Highway 281
An arrest was made at 5:19 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East 2nd Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:47 p.m. in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A prowler was reported at 7:59 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Chestnut Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:56 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Key Ave.
