Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:02 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1:24 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East G Avenue and South 20th Street.
Assault was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Carnation Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:20 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Janelle Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North Second Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:44 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Assault was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of White Avenue.
Assault was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
Copperas COve
An arrest was made at 2:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 3:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault was reported at 5:04 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of 4100 block os Shasta Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:43 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Casa Drive.
Injury to a child/eldery/disabled was reported at 11:18 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Lindsey Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:51 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 6:06 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:27 Thursday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Shoreline Drive.
Lampasas
Disturbance reported at 7:49 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Harassment reported at 9:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
An arrest was made at 9:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Disturbance reported at 12:01 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Key Ave.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:08 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Ave. B.
Suspicious Activity reported at 2:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
Fraud reported at 4:34 p.m. Thursday on Alexander Lane.
Harassment reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
Criminal mischief reported at 6:49 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East 2nd Street.
Suspicious person reported at 10:02 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:26 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious person reported at 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 5th Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
