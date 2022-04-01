Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:10 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Rancier and 4th street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 3:55 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Hazma Circle.
Burglary of a building was reported at noon Thursday in the 100 block of East Dean Avenue.
Recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported at 12:29 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a home was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Kirk Avenue.
Harker Heights
Theft of a property was reported at 7:31 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:57 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Knights Way.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:19 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
An arrest was made at 5:40 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
An arrest was made at 6:12 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:23 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
Theft was reported at 9:53 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Wigeon Way.
Burglary of a building was reported at 9:28 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:53 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:22 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 9th Street.
Assault was reported was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of A Janelle Drive.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 2:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault was reported at 4:06 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 bock of Sunset Lane.
Found property was reported at 6:23 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Barber Drive and North Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
Theft of mail for more than 10 addresses was reported at 8:17 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
Assault was reported at 10:04 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10: 18 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Sherry Lane.
An arrest was made at 10:52 Thursday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:31 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Us Highway 281
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South Us Highway 281
Suspicious person was reported at 6:35 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:13 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West 3rd Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 2:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West 1st Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Gamel Street.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 2:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of E. Central Texas Expressway
Assault by threat was reported at 8:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Old Convent Road.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
An arrest was made at 10:08 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Country Road 1045.
An arrest was made at 10:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
