Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Buglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:27 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Grandon Drive and South W.S. Young Drive.
Display license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Second Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 9:19 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:55 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession/use of a criminal instrument was reported at 10:09 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Trimmier Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sandra Sue Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Black Orchid Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 3:12 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of 48th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Clairidge Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:07 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Draco Drive and Wren Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:35 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Carousel Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Carousel Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Halbert Street.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:12 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281
Assault was reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:06 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:56 p.m. Friday on Westridge Place.
