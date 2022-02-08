Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:22 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bellaire Drive and East Central Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:05 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Colorado Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Alexander Street.
Assault was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Blackburn Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:49 a.m. in the 500 block of Esther Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Lake Road.
Assault was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Harriet Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hammond Drive and Zephyr Road.
Theft was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Assault was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of French Street.
Assault was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of W. Tank Battalion Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:07 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 9:13 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Cove terrace.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:57 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use of ID was reported at 9:59 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of controlled substance at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of B Gibson Street.
Theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Risen Star Lane.
Theft was reported at 4:05 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Wigeon Way.
Welfare concern was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department did not submit any police reports for Monday.
Lampasas
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:27 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Reckless driver was reported at 4:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Lost property was reported at 4:28 p.m. in the 300 block of East Third St.
Harassment was reported at 5:39 p.m. on Perkins Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Theft was reported at 8:19 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Third Street.
