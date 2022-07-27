Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Killeen
The police reports were not available for Killeen on Wednesday.
Copperas Cove
Assault was reported at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South 19th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North 23 street.
Assault was reported at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Dora Court.
Assault was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Injury to a child/elderly/ disabled person was reported at 6:48 p.m.
An arrest was made at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Assault was reported at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Texas Central Expressway.
Lampasas
Suspicious person reported at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Suspicious person reported at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Willis Street.
Theft reported Tuesday at 9:39 a.m. in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Missing person reported at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Avenue C.
An arrest was made Tuesday at 12:14 p.m. in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless Driver reported at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of North US Highway 281.
Disturbance reported at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
Assault reported Tuesday at 5:34 p.m. in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity reported at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday on West 2nd Street.
Harassment reported Tuesday at 5:43 p.m. in the 400 block of South Western Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday on Steele Street.
Noise disturbance reported 10:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Race Street.
Burglary of motor vehicle reported at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com
Reporter
