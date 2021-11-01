Area police reports indicated
Killeen
Reckless driver was reported at 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Murder was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Middleton Street.
An arrest was made at 3: 23 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South fort Hood Street and Stephen Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Cedar Hill Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of south 2nd street.
An arrest was made at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Alan Kent Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 60th Street and Westcliff Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Dahlia Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:32 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Bonnie Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 11:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 11:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:49 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 1:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Assault was reported at 2:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:10 p.m. Sunday
An Accident was reported at 5:08 p.m. Sunday
Theft was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:37 p.m. Sunday
An arrest was made at 9:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Clovis Drive.
Harker Heights
Reckless driver was reported at 1:38 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Ball Road.
Discharge of a firearm was reported 5:17 a.m. Sunday in the n the 500 Block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A structure fire was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Bonnie Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A runaway was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 100 Block of Cox Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Lottie Lane.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:06 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West North Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:00 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal was trespass reported at 7:56 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Loud music was reported at 8:27 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Second Street.
Disturbance was reported 8:33 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Arnold Street and 4th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:57 p.m. Sunday on West Avenue B and Summer Street.
Loud music was reported at 9:07 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
