Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of building was reported at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Dean Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Athens Street and Lufkin Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Mattie Court.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection Carmen Street and Santa Rosa Drive.
Assault was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Bryce Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of American Legion Road and South 2nd Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Kirk Avenue
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dimple Street and Safady Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Driving without a license was reported at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of building was reported at 4:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault was reported at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault was reported at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 Meggs Street.
An accident was reported at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Lucas Street.
Found property was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in East Avenue E.
Credit Card Abuse was reported at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Ridge Street.
Fraudulent us of Id was reported at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South FM 116.
An accident was reported at 6;15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Animal cruelty was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 Block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A runaway was report at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
Driving while license suspended was reported at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Chestnut Street.
Burglary of business was reported at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West 9th Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
Burglary of business was reported at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Burglary of business was reported at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Burglary of business was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Walnut Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
Assault was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Chestnut Street.
Assault was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday the intersection of East 4th Street and Live Oak Street.
An accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
Disturbance was reported at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
