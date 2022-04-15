Area police Reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a building was reported at 5:17 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Tangent Court.
Theft was reported in at 9:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Forgery was reported at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North 38th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:05 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Rim Drive.
Theft of Service was reported at 12:43 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard
Shoplifting was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Whitmire Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:58 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Stan Schuelter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:52 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 North WS Young Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Trailboss Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not submit police reports for Thursday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not submit police reports for Thursday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:13 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 3rd Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 10:04 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 11:35 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Ridge Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:13 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
An accident was reported at 1:01 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
Harassment was reported At 1:23 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:47 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West 7th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Child endangerment was reported at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:11 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported At 7:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Naruna Road.
Missing person was reported at 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of CR 3068.
Suspicious person was reported at 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 11:26 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East 8th Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
