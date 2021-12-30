Area police reports indicated
Killeen
Assault was reported at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Harris Avenue and North 22nd Street.
Theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported Wednesday at 9:49 p.m. in the 13100 block of 8th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
An arrest was made at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
Anvasive visual recording was reported at 12:36 Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assault was reported at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Valley Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 7:21p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Emergency medical attention was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:21 p.m.Wednesday in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
An arrest was made at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights police blotter was not available.
Lampasas
Disturbance was reported at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious person was reported at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East North Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Summer Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Third Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Shots fired was reported at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West First Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
Shots fired was reported at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 281
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West North Avenue.
An arrest was made at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday the 700 block of West North Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Traffic hazard was reported at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
