Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Dan Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:22 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:13 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Central Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Lake Road.
Burglary of a residence was reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Daybreak Circle.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Priest Drive.
Burglary of a residence was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Old Homestead.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Assault was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 2:06 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 5:18 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Stagecoach Road.
Assault was reported at 9:07 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Benchmark Trail.
Copperas Cove
Assault was reported at 11:01 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:46 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 12:46 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
Assault was reported at 12:51 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:47 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:08 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:42 p.m. in the 3300 block of Logdon Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 1:39 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious persons was reported at 12:52 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Willis Street.
Disorderly Conduct was reported at 2:28 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East. Ave. J.
Suspicious Person was reported at 10:04 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Burglary of Building was reported at 2:16 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
A Disturbance was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Suspicious Vehicle was reported at 10:17 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West 4th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.