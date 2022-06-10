Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Public intoxication of a minor was reported at 5:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North WS Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:28 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Del Mar Court and Doffy Drive.
Driving with suspended license was reported at 10:58 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North College Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Estes Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dimple And West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South WS Young Drive.
Assault was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 10100 block of 6th Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:34 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Interstate Highway and South WS Young Drive.
Assault was reported at 9:17 p.m. Thursday in the 10100 block of 12th Street.
Theft was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Wolf Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 8th Street and Sprott Street.
Copperas Cove
Suicide was reported at 253 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 23rd Street.
An arrest was made at 5:11 a.m. Thursday in the in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:43 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block if East Halsted.
Found property was reported at 10:59 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South 4th Street.
An accident was reported at 6:43 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Harker Heights
Emergency order of detention was reported at 9:52 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
An arrest was made at 12: 41 a.m. Thursday in the the 400 Block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 3:27 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Traffic hazard was reported at 5:18 p.m. on Hackberry Street and East Avenue A.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:39 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
