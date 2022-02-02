Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault was reported at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Daybreak Drive.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Herndon Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:24 a.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Gray Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Tampering with evidence was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Evergreen Drive and Florence Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Rancier.
An accident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schleuter Loop.
An accident was reported at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Northside Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Jerome Drive.
Assault was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Kenyon Street.
Assault was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:27 p.m. in the 800 West Central Texas Expressway.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 Jackson Street.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Highway 190 and Big Divide Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 0:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Pack Avenue.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Found property was reported at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove.
Theft was reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block or Rodeo Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Patricia Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Nola Ruth and Indian Trail.
Lampasas
Harassment reported at 7:42 a.m. in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
Assault reported at 9:00 a.m. in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Assault reported at 11:45 a.m. in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Harassment reported at 1:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Suspicious Person reported at 1:58 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 3rd Street.
Fraud was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Park Place.
Criminal Trespass reported at 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia reported at 5:18 p.m. in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Reckless Driver reported at 6:15 p.m. in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
Harassment reported at 6:41 p.m. in the 600 block of Casbeer Street.
Disturbance reported at 9:38 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Chestnut Street.
