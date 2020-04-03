Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:59 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Alexander Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Thursday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Tyler Street.
A felony theft was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A theft by shoplifting was reported at 3:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal Mischief was reported at 12:18 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Comanche Gap Road.
Theft was reported at 6:44 p.m Thursday in the 2000 Block of Heights
Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault by contact was reported at 2:22 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
An assault by threat was reported at 5:18 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Bowen Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:04 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Coy Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 9:27 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Bowen Avenue.
A theft was reported at 2:18 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
A warrant arrest was made at 4:29 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault by threat was reported at 5:04 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:53 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Live Oak Drive.
LAMPASAS
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:14 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Elm Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:43 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A disturbance was reported at 5:16 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Monique Brand
