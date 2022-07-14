Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Violation of magistrates order was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Jacqueline Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Dean Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving with expired license plates was reported at noon Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at noon Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Disorderly conduct affray was reported at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Theft was reported at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Deadly conduct, discharging firearm toward building, person was reported at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Gray Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Welfare check was reported at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
An arrest for burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking fixture or highway landscape was reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Traci Drive.
An arrest for speeding in a school zone, agency assist, failure to appear was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South First Street.
A theft was reported at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft of petroleum product was reported at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Farm to Market 3046.
An open container, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Three arrests for theft were reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A runaway was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, evading arrest was reported at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street. at 10:30 AM
Criminal mischief was reported at 2;19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
A theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Summer Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
An arrest for warrants, failure to appear, fleeing police officer was reported at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for assaulting a public servant was reported at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Hackberry Street.
