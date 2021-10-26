A woman was arraigned Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance over 1 gram but less than 4.
The case stemmed from an incident during the summer.
On July 2, Killeen Police performed a traffic stop on a motor vehicle with expired registration. The driver was arrested on traffic charges, including driving with a suspended license and no insurance, the arrest affidavit said. Information on the driver was not given.
The passenger was identified as Carla Sue Townsend. Officers asked if they could search her purse and she agreed, the arrest affidavit said. Officers found a glass pipe often used to smoke illegal narcotics and a bag containing a crystal like substance in her purse, the arrest affidavit said. The crystal like substance was field test and found to be presumptive positive methamphetamine. Townsend was arrested and transported to the Killeen Jail, the arrest affidavit said.
At the jail, Townsend told officers that she had another bag near her groin area.
That substance was also field tested and found to be presumptive positive methamphetamine, the arrest affidavit said. the total weights of the substance came to 1.9 grams.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Townsend with Possession of a controlled substance Monday and set her bail at $30,000.
