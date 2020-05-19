A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a second-degree felony charge after shooting a 28-year-old man last year in Harker Heights.
Ronald Dietrich Stabreit, 39, of Alexandria, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to remote proceedings in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Sentencing is set for June 30 after a pre-sentence investigation is completed.
Because of coronavirus mitigation measures, the case was heard remotely using livestreaming technology, rather than inside the courtroom.
Judge Fancy Jezek, Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple, defense attorney John Galligan and several court officials participated in the plea hearing.
Stabreit was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a bond of $250,000.
He was arrested on Sept. 29, 2019, and booked into the Bell County Jail, court records show.
Jezek said that a plea agreement had been reached between the state and defense, but judges do not have to follow the agreements.
“In exchange for your plea of guilty, the state recommends five years of deferred adjudication probation, with conditions to be determined by the court,” she said.
Before Stabreit entered his guilty plea, Jezek also warned the German citizen that his immigration status could be affected.
“You could be deported and barred from re-entry,” Jezek said.
“That is a possibility,” Stabreit replied.
Galligan said that Stabreit’s “family has retained an immigration attorney who is working on those issues related to the case.”
Heights police on the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2019, responded to report of a shooting in the 100 block of Ball Road, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Neighbors living close to the home said they heard arguing at the home just before the shooting.
A 28-year-old man was shot once and survived, police said.
One witness said Stabreit pulled a gun on the victim. At one point, the victim yelled, “Go ahead and shoot me then,” according to an arrest affidavit. The witness said Stabreit shot the victim and fled on a bicycle, police said.
