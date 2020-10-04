A 2018 Killeen child sex assault case is one step closer to a resolution after an ex-soldier from Louisiana pleaded guilty on Thursday to two felony charges.
During a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, Jesse Jeremiah Thorburn, 21, of Leesville, La., entered guilty pleas on charges of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, and sexual performance of a child, a third-degree felony.
A sentencing hearing was set for Nov. 19.
Judge Paul LePak made sure that Thorburn understood the consequences of a guilty plea.
“You understand that there’s no plea bargain, so the entire range of punishment is available to me upon disposition of the case,” LePak said. He also reminded Thorburn that he will have to register as a sex offender for life, even if he receives a term of deferred adjudication probation.
A co-defendant in the case, Dylan Rosario Lucas, 22, of Dayton, Ohio, was sentenced in the same court on July 30 to ten years of deferred adjudication probation for sexual assault of a child.
Thorburn was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000 on the two charges.
After Thorburn entered his guilty pleas, LePak asked him how long he has been in the Bell County Jail. Thorburn was booked on Jan. 10, jail records showed.
LePak asked Thorburn if he could find a place to stay locally until his sentencing hearing, if released on a reduced bond.
“Given adequate time, I can find someone in the area to take me in, because I do know some people here,” Thorburn told the judge.
Defense attorney Billy Ray Hall said that his client has been trying to nail down details regarding where he would reside locally while awaiting sentencing.
“He doesn’t have a lot of means, but maybe some extended family could pay something if (the bond amount) was significantly reduced,” Hall said.
LePak declined to make any changes to the bond but indicated that he would be open to revisiting a bond reduction in the future.
Thorburn pleaded with the judge.
“I would like a bond reduction so that I can get out and look for a job in the area; that way if I do get probation, I won’t be starting from nothing,” he said. “It would give me chance to put in applications for work. That’s all I really ask for.”
The case dates back almost two years ago, to a hotel in Killeen.
A 16-year-old victim reported to Killeen police that Lucas sexually assaulted her on Dec. 14, 2018, at a Killeen hotel. The detective said he “reviewed a cell phone video showing Lucas having sex with (the victim),” according to the arrest affidavit. “(Thorburn’s) voice can be heard on the video…(that) depicts (the victim) lying still and unresponsive to statements made by Lucas and Thorburn.”
Police said that Thorburn was the person holding that cell phone, and that he also had sex with the girl.
