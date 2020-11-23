A Louisiana man will be seeing the inside of a Texas prison after he was sentenced last week for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in a Killeen hotel room and filming another man sexually assaulting the same girl.
After hearing testimony from the defendant, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Jesse Jeremiah Thorburn, 21, to seven years in prison on charges of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, and sexual performance of a child, a third-degree felony.
He will get credit for time served.
The case was heard remotely in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Thorburn, of Leesville, Louisiana, pleaded guilty in the same court on Oct. 1.
He was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail.
A co-defendant in the case, Dylan Rosario Lucas, 22, of Dayton, Ohio, was sentenced by LePak on July 30 to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation for sexual assault of a child.
The case dates back almost two years ago.
The victim reported to Killeen police that Lucas sexually assaulted her on Dec. 14, 2018, at a Killeen hotel. The detective said he “reviewed a cell phone video showing Lucas having sex with (the victim),” according to the arrest affidavit. “(Thorburn’s) voice can be heard on the video…(that) depicts (the victim) lying still and unresponsive to statements made by Lucas and Thorburn.”
Thorburn, the person holding that cellphone, also sexually assaulted the girl.
Testimony and arguments
The state did not present any witnesses, but LePak heard from Thorburn who testified in his own defense.
“I would like to go home (on probation),” Thorburn said. “I believe that I should be given a chance to show everyone that I’m not a horrible person. I’m not a criminal.”
Thorburn said that he was extremely intoxicated and that he thought the girl had given her consent.
“At some point in time, she became unresponsive,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. Morgan referred to video, which she said depicts Thorburn and Lucas laughing after lifting the girl’s limp arm and dropping it.
LePak also considered arguments from both attorneys.
“This is a young man who feels remorse,” said defense attorney Billy Ray Hall. “He’s spent quite a bit of time in jail soul-searching and thinking about how he got there. I think he has the skills to succeed on probation.”
The state’s prosecutor argued for prison time for Thorburn.
“This victim was not sexually assaulted by drugs or alcohol; she was sexually assaulted by Lucas and Thorburn,” Morgan said. “She was not at an age to consent and she was not in a condition to consent. They treated her like garbage.”
Morgan said that the girl reported the assault to police “immediately.”
“This crime was not a poor choice ... this was a crime. This was a rape. And this defendant should be held accountable. He should go to prison for this to reflect the seriousness of what happened to this victim.”
Thorburn, once a soldier stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana, has been discharged from the military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.