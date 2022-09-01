Inez Marie Marshall

 Inez Marie Marshall

A Bell County grand jury indicted a Louisiana woman this week after Killeen police said she kicked in a man’s door in order to assault him earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Inez Marie Marshall, 37, of Baton Rouge, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.

