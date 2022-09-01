A Bell County grand jury indicted a Louisiana woman this week after Killeen police said she kicked in a man’s door in order to assault him earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Inez Marie Marshall, 37, of Baton Rouge, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Marshall was released from the Bell County Jail after she posted a bond of $90,000, according to court records.
Killeen police on May 29 responded to a residence in the city in reference to a disturbance. There, officers met with a man who lived at the home.
The man “reported that the suspect, Marshall, had been at his residence with his permission earlier in the day when a verbal altercation took place between them,” according to the arrest affidavit. The man “stated that he made (Marshall) leave, and she did, but she returned later and kicked in his door ... After she kicked in the door, she entered the residence without his consent and struck him with her hand.”
Police said they saw damage to the door jamb and a partial shoe print on the door.
Marshall told police that it was the man who assaulted her earlier that day and that an unknown person had kicked in the door earlier in the day.
Police said that a witness verified the man’s story.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Akil I. Everett, 31, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Christopher K. Williams II, 23, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Michael Schrekengost, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Carl M. McGee, 41, of Georgetown, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Natajshcella Artist, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Traveonne D. Davis, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
George E. Smith, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Alexis Rentschler, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Anthony A. Chambers, 40, of Waco, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Jeremy N. Majors, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Jadia J. Martinez, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Demetris T. Prier, 37, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.
Seth G. Mix, 32, of Killeen, on two counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 years old.
