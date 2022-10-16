Luby's

Emergency vehicles gather Oct. 16, 1991, at the scene of the Luby’s shooting.

 Herald | File

Today marks the 31st anniversary of the fatal shooting of 23 diners at a Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen.

On Oct. 16, 1991, George Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup through the plate-glass window of the restaurant on Central Texas Expressway during the lunch-hour rush on National Bosses Day.

0
0
0
1
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.