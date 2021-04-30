A man was arraigned Friday following an incident in March at a Killeen gym.
Marlentray McDowell Jr., 22, was arrested for suspected aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after he hit another man, leaving him bloody and missing teeth while playing basketball at Tru Fit Gym, 902 W. Central Texas Expressway.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to the gym on March 19 when they met with a man who said he was playing basketball when he was hit and went unconscious, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man’s shirt and gym floor were bloody. His nose was bloody as well as his mouth and he was missing his two front teeth.
A video camera inside the gym captured the incident and the gym provided a copy of the incident to the police department, according to the affidavit.
The video showed that the man was struck in the head and pushed from behind causing him to fall to the floor face first. The video showed the act to be intentional, according to the affidavit.
McDowell told police multiple times that he was acting in self defense during the incident.
As of Friday afternoon, McDowell was in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.
