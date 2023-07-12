Jerry Wayne Baker

The man accused of murdering a mother and son in Harker Heights in 2020, attempted unsuccessfully to get the state’s prosecutor dismissed from the case ahead of a jury trial that is set for next year.

Jerry Wayne Baker, 39, of Heights is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Michael Angelo David and David’s mother, 55-year-old Gina David Kearney, at David’s Heights home, allegedly following an argument between David and Baker.

