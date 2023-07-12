The man accused of murdering a mother and son in Harker Heights in 2020, attempted unsuccessfully to get the state’s prosecutor dismissed from the case ahead of a jury trial that is set for next year.
Jerry Wayne Baker, 39, of Heights is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Michael Angelo David and David’s mother, 55-year-old Gina David Kearney, at David’s Heights home, allegedly following an argument between David and Baker.
Baker has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on Oct. 2, 2020. His initial $2 million bond was reduced to $750,000, after a bond reduction hearing on June 23, 2022.
Baker was indicted on Dec. 9, 2020, on a charge of capital murder. He pleaded not-guilty by waiving arraignment in 2021.
A jury trial is set in Baker’s case for Feb. 26, 2024, in the 264th Judicial District Court.
On Friday, Judge Paul LePak heard from Baker and Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan before denying a “motion to disqualify” that Baker had filed by writing several letters to the judge, according to Bell County court records.
In one handwritten letter, dated June 16, Baker states: “The laptop the D.A. is providing me has other people’s case discovery on it. This mishandling of case information is very concerning to me and I’d like the D.A. on my case who I believe is responsible to be removed from my case please.”
Baker states in his June 12 and June 16 letters that he was given a laptop on June 9 that had 12 case files including interviews and statements from other murder prosecutions, namely Juan Antonio Macias Jr. (a Temple capital murder case from 2017, which is going through the pretrial process in the 27th Judicial District Court), Cedric Marks and Maya Maxwell.
“I’m very concerned my case information has also been exposed to other pro se inmates,” Baker wrote in the June 16 letter.
The Herald reached out on Monday to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, which did not respond by press time.
The two letters upon which LePak ruled last week were just two examples of Baker’s prolific correspondence with the Bell County courts.
Even before being officially recognized as his own attorney last year, Baker began filing pro se motions and letters on Oct. 13, 2020, just over a week after being booked into the Bell County Jail. In the 50-plus motions and letters that have been filed so far, many of which appear to be duplicate requests, Baker questions his bond, the discovery process and complains about his attorneys. He also has filed several motions to dismiss.
Most recently, Baker has asked for the county to provide funds for a legal assistant. The judge is set to decide on that motion during a hearing on Monday.
Bell County court records show that Baker was represented by a sequence of four defense attorneys before he requested in a motion on Sept. 29, 2022, to appear “pro se,” or as his own attorney. LePak on Nov. 21, 2022, approved the request following several hearings.
On Oct. 1, 2020, at around 11 p.m., Heights police arrived at the home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive after Copperas Cove police received a request for a welfare check at the residence.
“Upon entry, an officer located two deceased individuals in the back of a vehicle inside the garage of the residence,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said that the bodies were determined to be Kearney and David and that they both died of gunshot wounds.
A woman told police that she witnessed Baker shoot David multiple times, and then heard additional shots from the room occupied by Kearney.
Inside the home, police found 9 mm bullet casings, blood and bullet projectiles, according to the affidavit.
David was providing a place for Baker to stay temporarily, according to David’s ex-wife, who spoke with the Herald previously.
