A vehicle-pedestrian strike on Oct. 23, 2020, in Killeen, has resulted in a charge against the man suspected of driving the vehicle.
On Oct. 23, a Killeen police officer was flagged down while on patrol and saw a man injured in the roadway, according to an arrest affidavit.
The person who flagged down the officer said he did not see the accident but saw debris and the man in the roadway.
Paramedics took the man to an area hospital in critical condition, the affidavit said.
“At the hospital, the victim was determined to have a high probability of imminent or life-threatening deterioration requiring intervention and had multiple severe extremity injuries and fractures,” the affidavit said.
At the scene, officers said evidence indicated the driver made a U-turn after striking the man.
The suspected driver, later identified as 48-year-old Terence Andre Smith, approached an officer doing traffic control to check what was happening.
Police said Smith told them he was driving, looked away for a moment, thought he saw a deer and realized it was a man, the affidavit said.
Smith told officers his vehicle, a Kia Sportage, was smoking, and he went home to switch vehicles and go back to the scene.
Officers went to Smith’s house and saw a Kia Sportage in his driveway that had “significant front-end damage to the body and windshield” and was smoking from under the hood.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Smith Wednesday on a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury — fail to stop and render aid. He set the bond at $75,000.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Smith was not listed on the Bell County Jail roster.
In an unrelated case, Cooke also arraigned Jaiden Lee Patrick, 19, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. His bond was set at $50,000.
