A Coryell County grand jury this month indicted a man on a felony injury to a child charge after an alleged incident in Copperas Cove earlier this year.
Joshua Jay Rivera, 32, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child with reckless bodily injury after police said that while he was assaulting a family member, he caused a door to hit a child in the head.
The alleged offense in Cove occurred while Rivera was on a term of deferred adjudicated probation for an incident in Bell County in 2018 that left a baby with broken bones.
Rivera was being held in the Coryell County Jail this week in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000, including three other charges: felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with an emergency call, according to jail records.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 1 filed a motion to revoke Rivera’s probation on that 2018 case, citing an arrest in Coryell County that occurred on Dec. 27, 2020, and other violations, according to the state’s motion to adjudicate.
On July 1, Rivera admitted that the violations were true. He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 27 in the 27th Judicial District Court, according to Bell County court records. No plea bargain was reached in that case, which means the judge may sentence Rivera to 180 days to two years in prison on the state jail felony charge of injury to a child.
Accusations in Coryell County
Since being placed on deferred probation, Rivera was arrested twice in Coryell County — on Dec. 27, 2020, and on July 30. This month, a grand jury handed down an indictment on the July 30 incident in which a boy was left with a lump on his head after being hit with a door.
Cove police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Post Oak Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. There, police met with a woman who said that she and Rivera were arguing over the purchase and consumption of alcohol.
According to the arrest affidavit, “the argument grew to Rivera pushing (the woman) several times and continued into the bedroom. The assault continued in the bedroom in front of (the victim). While pushing her into their bedroom, the assault caused the closet door to fall, hitting (the victim) in the head.”
The boy was injured with a lump on his head and other bruises, police said.
The arrest that prompted Bell County to file its motion to adjudicate occurred on Dec. 27, 2020, when police said that Rivera drove his pickup truck toward two adults while a child was in his vehicle.
“He intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence engaged in conduct that placed a child younger than 15 years of age, in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or impairment by driving his vehicle toward two individuals and striking a parked car multiple times prior to (the child) being removed from the vehicle,” according to Bell County’s motion to adjudicate. “(He) then proceeded to leave the scene…and did not deliver the child to emergency care.”
Bell County sentencing
On May 28, 2019, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Rivera and his wife, Michelle Anna Vanni, were sentenced to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to injury to a child.
Police responded on July 30, 2018, to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where a 2-month-old child was being treated for “injuries that were inconsistent with accidental trauma,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The child had bruising and broken ribs and clavicle, police said.
Police interviewed Vanni and Rivera, who stated they might have injured the child while they were fighting.
Also indicted by a Coryell County grand jury, in unrelated cases, were:
Robert Brian Hendrickson, 39, of Gatesville, on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.
Donovin Nicholas Brown, 24, of Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James Michael Carpenter, 35, of Gatesville, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Zachary Dequan Carr, 23, of Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Robert Lee Clark, 58, of Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jason Monroe Korn, 45, of Plano, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Robert Bernd Pudney, 36, of Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James Redmond III, 27, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.
Raheem Javon Wilson, 28, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tony Lamonte Butler, 48, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
James Otto Rosales, 33, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Bryan James Rhudy, 43, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Courtney Lynn Wiggins, 31, on a charge of organizing in criminal activity.
Shaun Lamard Washington Jr., 21, on a charge of organizing in criminal activity.
Elana Nacole Phillips, 20, on a charge of organizing in criminal activity.
Davonta Brandon Jones, 25, on a charge of organizing in criminal activity.
Robert Lee Gilliam Jr., 24, on a charge of organizing in criminal activity.
Roland Madindo, 33, on charges of forgery and theft of property.
Lance Tyler Anderson, 22, on a charge of forgery.
Jack Wayne Dunigan Jr., 55, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Remedios Brione Alston, 36, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Erwin Rommell Doby, 63, on a charge of theft of property.
Antony Michael Ortega, 23, on charges of assault of a public servant and assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Sullivan O’Neal Arnold III, 38, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
Glen Robert Askeborn, 78, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Terry Eugene Haynes, 50, of Lampasas, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Clayton Russell Gainey, 35, of Kyle, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
Shyne Michael Mouledoux, 20, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Billie Louise Sorrow, 40, on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
Nicholas Allen Hopkins, 23, of Cove, on four counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Saniya Joelle Levine, 18, of Fort Worth, on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
