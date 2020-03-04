One man was arraigned on Wednesday after allegedly robbing a Killeen home and threatening the residents with a gun.
Jason Lomas was arraigned on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
According to the arrest affidavit, Lomas, 17, and another person, Jordan Bennett, 17, entered a home in Killeen; took multiple items, gaming systems and cash; and hit one of the residents with a black revolver before taking the keys to one of the resident’s vehicles and driving away in the stolen vehicle. Three residents were home at the time of the robbery, and one of them was able to identify one of the robbers as Lomas. According to the same resident, it was Bennett who struck one of the other residents with the gun.
According to the affidavit, Killeen Police Department officers located the stolen vehicle close to Bennett’s home, but it was empty. Officers were able to speak to Bennett’s mother who told them Bennett had told her he and Lomas committed the robbery. Bennett later denied being involved in the robbery, but his mother provided a written statement to police and his father told officers that Lomas was reportedly in the backyard of Bennett’s residence. When officers followed up they found three television sets in the backyard, confirmed to be the ones taken in the robbery.
In an interview with police, Lomas admitted he and Bennett committed the robbery, according to the affidavit. Lomas said Bennett had been the one with the gun who had struck one of the residents. Lomas reportedly robbed the residence because he was angry about social media posts made by a family members of one of the residents.
Lomas was given a $100,000 bond. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday there was no listing for Lomas in Bell County Jail.
Also arraigned on Wednesday was:
- Dolores Angela Torres on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
