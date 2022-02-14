A Killeen man was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting up a woman’s car, according to court documents obtained Monday.
According to the arrest affidavit, the Harker Heights Police Department was dispatched to the Moose Lodge club in Harker Heightsin response to a shots-fired report at approximately 11:42 p.m. Thursday, and encountered a vehicle with bullet holes in the windshield and “a large amount of shell casing” near the vehicle on the ground.
The owner of the vehicle, a woman, said that the suspect, Xavier Murillo, 32, had threatened her by pointing a gun at her and motioning for her to leave the club.
“She looked out the side door of the bar and saw Murillo pointing a gun at her, motion for her to come outside, point the gun at his head, and motion to her with his finger, then point the gun back at her,” the affidavit reads.
The affidavit goes on to allege the Murillo released nearly a full magazine, presumably into the vehicle. The affidavit claims that a winess sitting next to the woman saw the incident and heard the shots, while another individual connected to Murillo received screen shots from Murillo “stating he (Murillo) was going to shoot at the police.”
The Killeen Police Department arested Murillo after he left a residence later that night.
Murillo is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was posted a $100,000 bond by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
Murillo was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday.
Other arraignments
In other arraignments, Sarah Pearson, 38, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possessing, among other drugs, about one gram of Eutylone. Eutylone is an anti-seizure medication that is often sold as molly to unsuspecting buyers.
Perason was arrainged by Justice of the Peace Bill Cook on a $20,000 bond. She was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday.
Francisco Galindo, 38, of Killeen, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing approximately ten grams of methamphetamine after the U.S. Marshall Task Force in conjunction with the Killeen Police Department conducted an active federal arrest warrant. Galindo was suspected posessint methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Galindo was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cook on a $46,000 bond, including a $1,000 trespassing bond.
Tamica Pierce, 43, of Killeen, was arrested Thursday as part of a separate warrant search for Jeffrey Griffen. According to the affidavit, officers conducted the warrant search on suspicion of Griffen’s involvement with a methamphetamien distribution scheme. The affidavit clarifies that Pierce was Griffen’s “live-in girlfriend.”
Similarly, Travonnia Winston, 19, was arrainged on the same search warrant as Pierce under the same charge.
Pierce, and Winston are currently being held at the Bell County Jail with bonds of $50,000 and $40,000 respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.