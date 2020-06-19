Killeen police said a man spit on an officer during an encounter on Wednesday in Killeen.
Lorenza Pierre Allen was causing a scene at a business on Willow Springs Road in Killeen and later spit on the police officer, according to the arrest affidavit.
A customer offered to drive Allen to the hospital instead of having officers arrest him. However, instead of taking him to the hospital, the customer stopped at a residence at 2503 Hemlock Drive in Killeen that belonged to Allen’s nephew.
The nephew said he wanted nothing to do with Allen or the situation. Allen was then arrested for public intoxication, according to the affidavit.
When a police officer got into the patrol vehicle to help Allen into the vehicle, Allen spit in the officer’s face, the affidavit said.
Allen was transported to the Killeen City Jail and he was placed in a restraint chair and a spit mask.
Allen began yelling at officers and jail staff and continued to spit at officers and staff, according to the affidavit.
Allen was arraigned Friday and was listed in the Bell County Jail on the charge of harassment of a public servant, with a bond of $100,000.
In a separate case Friday, Lamar Robert Johnson was arraigned on a charge of possession of marijuana, 5 pounds or less, but more than four ounces. His bond is $20,0000.
