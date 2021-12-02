Harker Heights police officers arrived at an apartment complex Nov. 30 in response to a caller who could hear screaming, yelling and banging coming from their neighbor’s apartment.
The police met the victim downstairs to her apartment. She was visibly shaking, fearful, and had large bruises to both her head and neck areas, according to police. The victim informed the police that her live-in ex-boyfriend, Kyron Jason Henry, was the person who inflicted the bruises.
Henry was angry at the victim for being in the bathroom when he wanted to use it and an argument ensued. Henry proceeded to break down the bathroom door and grabbed the victim by the neck, according to the affidavit. The pair had a struggle that went from the bathroom and into the bedroom. Henry threatened to kill the victim by “sending her away in a body bad,” according to the affidavit.
He also continued to slap and punch the victim, and Henry used his forearm to apply pressure to the victim’s throat to the point she struggled to breathe and reported that it was almost to the point where she blacked out, according to the affidavit.
Henry was yelling and uncooperative with the police on the scene, according to police. He claimed that he and the victim were only arguing and “that it’s his right to yell at her.” After being arrested, Henry waived his rights and spoke to detectives. Henry said that things began as a verbal argument but eventually became physical. While Henry claims he did not choke the victim, he did slam her to the ground multiple times to shut her up, according to the affidavit.
