The man arrested in Killeen Tuesday and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle has now been charged with kidnapping as well, police said.
The Killeen Police Department announced the charge in a news release on Friday.
Christopher Thomas Jr., 26, has now been charged with both offenses after police said he took a vehicle at a gas station on West Stan Schlueter Loop with two children inside the vehicle.
His bond was still set at $100,000 in the Bell County Jail Friday afternoon, however, Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for KPD, said his bond could go up as a result of the kidnapping charge.
