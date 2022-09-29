Harker Heights officials on Thursday said the man accused of attempting to abduct a Harker Heights Elementary School student Wednesday is awaiting arraignment. Police have yet to release his name.
Police said the attempted abduction happened near the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane in Harker Heights.
According to a news release Wednesday afternoon, a child was “approached by an unknown man“ who “lured the child into his vehicle.” However, a “quick response” by two adult witnesses resulted in the child being safely removed from the man’s vehicle and returned to her parent with no injuries, the release said.
“I’m not sure what the bystanders saw to alert them that there was something just not right but we are extremely thankful,” said Jerry Bark, Heights spokesman and assistant city manager, in an email Thursday.
In a letter to parents, Harker Heights Elementary School Principal Natalie Kirshner said the Heights Elementary student “was approached by an alleged stranger and lured into their vehicle. Thankfully two other adults witnessed the exchange and quickly stepped in, safely recovering the student, and calling Harker Heights Police.”
Kirshner encouraged parents to remain vigilant, and said Killeen ISD police will have an increased presence on the Heights Elementary campus.
“Please help us in remaining vigilant in protecting all of our students. In addition to contacting police, parents and students can anonymously report any safety concern online www.KISDisSafe.com,” Kirshner wrote.
