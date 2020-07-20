A domestic disturbance on Saturday led to a man being charged with spitting on a Killeen police officer.
Edric Xavier Rushing, 18, was charged with harassment of a public servant, criminal mischief and violation of a protective order. His total bond for all three individual charges was $112,000. Rushing was arraigned on Sunday.
According to an affidavit, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North College Street, where they determined the suspect was in violation of a protective order and placed him under arrest. While being transported to the Killeen City Jail, the suspect kicked and damaged part of the vehicle as well as spit on one of the officers through a divider between the front and rear passenger compartment, according to the affidavit.
The spitting was captured on video. As of Monday afternoon Rushing remained in the custody of the Bell County Jail.
In a separate arraignment hearing over the weekend, Tommy Lee Blackwell Jr,, 58, is facing a charge of aggravated assault/threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon following a July 17 incident, according to an affidavit. KPD officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Claridge Avenue in response to a domestic disturbance, where Blackwell was heavily intoxicated and threatening a woman with a kitchen knife. Officers said Blackwell was highly agitated when they were speaking to him.
In a separate case, KPD has also charged Kelvin Dewayne Hopkins, 43, with possession of a controlled substances/less than 1 gram following a traffic stop on July 17. Officers noticed a Toyota Corrolla making a wide turn onto Central Texas Expressway as well as running a stop sign at 2nd Street and Jasper Road in Killeen, where they made a traffic stop. At this time Hopkins, the passenger in the car, was found to be in possession of a sign rock of crack cocaine, which was placed under the driver’s seat and he admitted to it being his, a small bag believed to contain metamphetamine, and drug paraphernailia. The small bag is set to be submitted to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety Laboratory for further testing.
