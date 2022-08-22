After allegedly assaulting his wife and threatening to shoot her before leaving their house, a Killeen man was arrested while trying to return to the residence with a pistol and rifle in the trunk of his car, according to the probable-cause affidavit for Tavin Britten’s arrest.
The victim reported on Thursday that “she was hit, kicked and stomped on her ankle by the suspect.” Britten “also held a pistol to her head and threatened to kill her. Britten threatened that he would kill her children if they came to the house,” the affidavit stated.
Britten, 33, was charged with aggravated assault-threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on $100,000 bond set by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
According to the affidavit, the victim said she was on the phone with her son during the alleged assault.
“Britten left the residence before officers arrived. He took (the victim’s) phone so she could not call the police. (Her) son called the police on her behalf as a result of what he heard on the phone when Britten was assaulting his mother and threatening to harm her,” the affidavit said.
Killeen police said they found Britten “driving his vehicle back towards the residence where the assault occurred. Officers involved with the traffic stop found him to be in possession of a (.22-caliber pistol) and a rifle in the trunk of his vehicle.”
Britten admitted to police that he was headed back to the house where the assault was reported, the affidavit shows.
In a separate case, Cooke set bond at $50,000 for Joseph Clendinen, 20, after Killeen police charged him with assault family violence-strangulation.
On Saturday, one of Clendinen’s neighbors in an apartment building broke a window to the unit the neighbor shares with his wife to tell them “to stop arguing,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Clendinen’s arrest.
“Officers made contact with neighbors ... and the suspect’s wife. Officers observed a firearm on the couch with the magazine beside it. The neighbor ... advised it was the suspect’s pistol.”
He told police that he was awakened in the early-morning hours “when he heard banging and screaming in the apartment next door. (He) went next door and tried to intervene, but no one responded. The screaming continued so he broke the apartment window, which caused the suspect to come to the door and tell (the neighbor) that he had something.”
The witness told police, according to the affidavit, he believed the suspect had a gun.
(The victim) advised that she and her husband got into an argument and the suspect wrapped his hands around her throat and squeezed her neck to the point she began to losing consciousness and her vision began to blur.”
According to the neighbor, the suspect stopped chocking his wife when he became distracted by him and that he “had a gun in his front hoodie pocket, which (the victim) grabbed when the suspect was distracted.”
Clendinen was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.