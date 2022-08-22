Tavin Britten

After allegedly assaulting his wife and threatening to shoot her before leaving their house, a Killeen man was arrested while trying to return to the residence with a pistol and rifle in the trunk of his car, according to the probable-cause affidavit for Tavin Britten’s arrest.

The victim reported on Thursday that “she was hit, kicked and stomped on her ankle by the suspect.” Britten “also held a pistol to her head and threatened to kill her. Britten threatened that he would kill her children if they came to the house,” the affidavit stated.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.