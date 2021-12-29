A Louisiana man was arraigned on Tuesday on six different charges after reportedly evading Killeen police following a hit-and-run.
Robert T. Jones, 20 was arraigned on charges of evading arrest on foot, evading arrest in a vehicle, failure to identify self, resisting an arrest search, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.
On Monday, Killeen police took Jones into custody on several charges after he resisted officers investigating a hit-and-run incident, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Sunday around 11:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Dugger Circle in reference to a hit-and-run incident that happened the night before. The caller told officers that the vehicle that hit them was back at the location.
Once on scene, police made contact with Jones, who climbed into the driver’s seat from the back of the vehicle and gave officers a false name, the affidavit said. Once Jones’ real name was verified, officers also discovered he had an active warrant for previously evading police with a vehicle in Bell County, the affidavit said.
Jones ran from officers and resisted arrest. During the struggle, Jones dropped a loaded gun. Police searched his vehicle and found a green leafy substance weighing a total of 406 grams, the affidavit said. The substance field tested presumptive positive for tetrhrocannabinol and was sent to the Texas DPS Crime Laboratory. Officers also found a scale and clear bags in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Jones’ bail at $4,000 for evading arrest on foot, $30,000 for evading arrest in a vehicle, $2,000 for failure to identify self, $3,000 for resisting an arrest search, $3,000 unlawful carrying of a weapon, and $16,000 for possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds. His total bail is $58,000.
