One man was arraigned Monday after allegedly pulling a gun on a Killeen resident.
William Ward was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault - threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
According to the arrest affidavit, Ward was having an argument with another person at his residence when he threw the other person to the ground and pulled a gun. A witness reported that they heard the argument and entered the room in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.
When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly found the gun in a closet of the home where the incident occurred.
Ward was given a $150,000 bond. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday there was no listing for Ward in Bell County Jail.
