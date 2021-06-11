A Killeen man allegedly punched a Killeen police officer in the eye at the Killeen Mall while he was being placed under arrest Wednesday.
Joe Hartfield, 33, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday on a charge of assault of a public servant.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police was dispatched to the Killeen Mall Wednesday in reference to a disturbance involving an individual refusing to leave the mall.
Upon arrival, a police officer “observed Hartfield acting erratically and refusing to leave the location after Killeen Mall security asked him to leave several times,” according to the affidavit.
An officer told Hartfield he had to leave the property or else he would be arrested for criminal trespassing, police said.
“Hartfield refused to leave the location and began to yell and threaten the officers, saying if they tried to arrest him he would swing at them,” the affidavit states.
As Hartfield was being placed under arrest, police say he punched a police officer in the eye.
Hartfield was arraigned Thursday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke who set his bond at $100,000.
In other arraignment cases Friday:
- Michael Clinton Nichols, 55, of Windsor, IL, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Nichols’ bond was set at $20,000.
