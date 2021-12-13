New details emerged Monday of the events that led up to the Killeen Police Department’s SWAT team using tear gas and “less-than lethal force” at a local hotel Friday.
Robert Charles Hawthorne, Jr., 41, was arraigned Sunday on a charge of assault by impeding breath/circulation, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald Monday.
The affidavit states the Killeen Police Department was dispatched Friday to the Day N Night Inn, 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen about an unlawful restraint and assault report.
A previous KPD news release issued Friday said the call was in “reference to a distressed female.”
“Upon the officer’s arrival, they were told that the female was involved in a violent domestic and the suspect was possibly armed,” KPD said in a news release Friday.
The alleged assault victim told police “she had been severely beaten and repeatedly strangled” by Hawthorne over “the last few days” and was only able to escape from him after he fell asleep, according to the affidavit. Police said in the affidavit they witnessed “numerous and significant” bruising to her face and visible parts of her body.
The woman was taken to an area hospital Friday, where police said she was evaluated and found to have “a brain bleed.”
Several police cars were seen in the parking lot of the hotel for hours Friday.
Around 3 p.m. Friday, police announced the standoff was over, as previously reported in the Herald.
“Through the investigation, it was revealed that the victim had been violently assaulted by the suspect at the hotel, when she was able to get away and call 911. Due to the nature of the call upgrading to a felony domestic, the Tactical Response Unit was deployed,” police said Friday. “After several failed attempts were made for the suspect to come out, officers deployed gas into the room. The suspect exited the room, remained non-compliant and attempted to walk back into the room. At that point officers used less-than lethal force and took him into custody.”
According to the affidavit, Hawthorne refused to open the door and police subsequently obtained a warrant.
Once inside the room, police said they found “dried blood” on the bed and on women’s clothing found at the scene before interviewing Hawthorne.
“After being informed of his rights and waiving them, he (Hawthorne) stated that he did not remember assaulting Davis but indicated it was possible,” the affidavit states.
Police said he complained about how “swollen his knuckles were.”
One of multiple witnesses on the scene told police she witnessed Hawthorne physically assault the woman, throwing the woman against a door and a window, before instructing the woman “not to say anything,” according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Hawthorne Sunday and set his bond at $100,000. According to the Bell County Jail inmate search, Hawthorne had yet to be booked as of Monday afternoon.
In other arraignments Monday:
- Markell Hawkins, 30, was arraigned by Cooke Friday on a charge of credit card abuse. Hawkins’ bond was set at $50,000.
