An Austin man who was sentenced last month to 99 years behind bars for the murder of a former Fort Hood soldier in 2020 was sentenced this week to five years in prison for spitting on a sheriff’s deputy in 2018.
Jordan Mikal Smart, 28, had been sentenced on July 9, 2018, to five years of probation on the third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant. A year later, the state filed a motion to revoke that probation after Smart was arrested on other felony charges, according to Bell County court records.
On Tuesday, in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie revoked Smart’s probation and sentenced him to five years in prison, to be served concurrently with the effective life sentence.
Attorneys made brief arguments during the remote hearing.
“Obviously he’s been sentenced to a term of confinement of 99 years, but the state asks that you take into consideration the facts of the (harassment) case … he committed a serious crime,” said Assistant District Attorney James Winters.
Smart’s defense attorney asked the judge to sentence his client to a concurrent — not consecutive — prison term.
“I ask that you sentence him to a term to be absorbed within the 99 years,” said Stephen DeBye.
The harassment of a public servant charge dates back to Feb. 24, 2018, when Smart spit on a deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department who was transporting him to jail, according to the indictment in that case.
After a jury trial in December last year, Smart was found guilty of the murder of 32-year-old Bryan Seth Story of Arkansas. Story was one of two men struck by Smart during a hit-and-run in Killeen on May 24, 2020. After undergoing numerous medical procedures to alleviate a severe traumatic brain injury, Smart died in Arkansas on Dec. 12, 2020.
Around a year later, on Dec 10, 2021, Smart was sentenced by the jury to 99 years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of murder.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
Kempner man sentenced for injuring disabled person
In the same court on Tuesday, Fredrick Mosby, 50, of Kempner pleaded guilty and then was sentenced by Duskie to two years in prison for injuring a disabled person during an assault in 2020.
Mosby was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with no bond listed.
On Aug. 4, 2020, Bell County deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 3200 block of Deer Trail in Kempner. There, officers met with a woman who said that the incident began when Mosby refused to leave her car when she had ended their relationship, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman “told (Mosby) that she was seeing someone else, hoping that would make (him) want to leave,” police said. “(Mosby) began to assault (the woman), punching her on the side of her head as she sat in the car. (Mosby) got out of the car and went around to her side and pulled her out of the car, threw her to the ground, punched her, then picked her up and shoved her into the bushes.”
A neighbor who had witnessed the incident verified the victim’s account of the assault. Police said that the victim’s sister, who lives in the neighborhood, attempted to stop Mosby from leaving the scene, but he was able to walk away and police were unable to locate him that day, according to the affidavit.
He was booked into jail on Dec. 2, 2020, jail records show.
According to the affidavit, the woman is disabled due to severe arthritis and walks with a cane.
