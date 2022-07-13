A man was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
On July 11, Killeen police conducted a traffic stop for an unspecified traffic violation. Officers made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Bryan Ross, and reported that they could smell fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle, the arrest affidavit said.
Ross admitted to officers that he had previously smoked marijuana just prior to the traffic stop, the affidavit said. He also admitted to the officers that there was a firearm in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
The attending officer ran a criminal history on Ross and found a prior felony conviction for unlawfully carrying a weapon on a licensed premise in 2006, the affidavit said.
Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a Glock 26 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat as well as two tablets suspected to be illegal controlled substances, the affidavit said.
The tablets were later field tested and showed presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Ross admitted the tablets were his and for personal use only, the affidavit said.
Ross was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bail at $30,000.
