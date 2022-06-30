A local man was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges after allegedly shooting another man in the buttocks in an incident in Killeen.
37-year-old Demetris Prier was arraigned Thursday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
The incident
On June 28, officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in Killeen. Several officers were reported to already be in the area and heard several shots fired, according to the arrest affidavit.
When officers arrived, multiple people were located at the scene but a male and female were identified as being involved in the shooting, the affidavit said. The male had suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks but the woman did not have any visible injuries, the affidavit said. The male was transported to a local hospital to be treated, the affidavit said.
Witnesses on the scene indicated that they heard the shots and saw the victims on the ground behind a vehicle, the affidavit said. One witness was able to provide officers with home surveillance footage that captured the incident.
The footage showed a black vehicle pass the victim and the woman as they were walking on the sidewalk in a residential area, the affidavit said. The vehicle turned the a corner and continued driving past a few houses as the two victims walked in the same direction as the vehicle, the affidavit said. The vehicle stopped and a male, later identified as Demetris Prier, stepped out of the vehicle carrying an AK type rifle, the affidavit said. The affidavit reported that within seconds, Prier started firing the rifle toward the victim.
The affidavit reports that asphalt can be seen being kicked up and the victim turns to run and falls, then crawls behind a vehicle, the affidavit said.
Prier then disappears off camera in the direction of the stopped vehicle.
A vehicle matching the description was stopped nearby and was identified as belonging to Prier, the affidavit said. Prier denied any knowledge of a shooting and was released. Officers then took a photograph of Prier obtained from his driver’s license and compared it to the man in the video, confirming the two images matched, the affidavit said.
Prier was stopped again by officers after failing to signal intent, the affidavit said. Police knew that Prier did not have insurance on the vehicle nor a valid driver’s license, and Prier was detained for the traffic violations, the affidavit said.
During the traffic stop officers found a rock-like substance that field tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit said. Both Prier and a passenger were arrested.
The investigation
Detectives interviewed the passenger, who stated that she and Prier had gone to meet with a man for the purpose of selling him methamphetamine, but the man did not show, the affidavit said. When they were able to meet with the man, he was unable to pay with cashapp and an argument ensued about him wanting the drugs for free, the affidavit said. The passenger stated that the man was antagonizing Prier and poking him in the head, the affidavit said.
In an interview with Prier after he waived his rights, Prier admitted that he had gone to meet the man to sell him methamphetamine, the affidavit said. Prier told detectives the man did not show, but he saw the man leaving his house with a female. The two exchanged words as the female continued walking to a nearby donut shop, the affidavit said.
After a brief time passed, Prier saw the man and woman leaving the donut shop and decided to follow them, the affidavit said. The man and Prier exchanged more words and Prier told the detectives the man kept poking him in the head, the affidavit said. Prier told detectives that he thought he had seen a gun in the man’s hand and that the man had threatened him, so he stated he drove off and turned the corner into the neighborhood, the affidavit said.
Both Prier and the passenger stated that Prier stopped the vehicle, grabbed his rifle, and shot at the victim. Prier stated that he had to shoot him to protect himself and his passenger, the affidavit said. Prier then got back into the vehicle, changed his clothes because he was scared, stashed the rifle, and drove around for the rest of the day until he was arrested, the affidavit said.
The passenger told detectives Prier changed clothes and threw them into a nearby garbage bin. Afterward, Prier drove to the passenger’s apartment and stored the rifle in the passenger apartment, the affidavit said.
The passenger was able to lead officers to the location where the garbage bin was located and clothing was retrieved, which she identified as Priers’, the affidavit said. The passenger also consented to officers searching her apartment and an AK-style rifle was found with multiple magazines and ammunition in between the mattresses, the affidavit said. Officers found that the ammunition was the same brand as the multiple shell casings at the scene.
Prier was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and tampering or fabricating physical evidence
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke assessed Prier’s bail at $100,000 bail for aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and $50,000 for tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
No drug-related charges were mentioned in the affidavit.
Prier also was not registered in the Bell County inmate system as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
