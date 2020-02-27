A man was arraigned on Wednesday by Judge Daryl Peters for a sexual assault charge.
Police identified a man, Kevin Glethel Horton, in the arrest affidavit. An officer with the Killeen Police Department went to a residence in the area of the 3000 block of Briscoe Drive for a sexual assault call.
Horton and a woman live in a residence together and Horton pulled the woman into his bedroom and assaulted her, according to the affidavit. Horton ignored the victim’s requests to stop, according to police.
Horton is currently in the Bell County Jail with a $200,000 bond.
Other Arraignment
Dakota S. McCune was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.