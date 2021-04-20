Killeen Police Department officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 416 W. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, in reference to a violent disturbance on Sunday.
Upon arrival, the officers found a man, Daniel Belser, arguing with an employee at the store and holding a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
After disarming and detaining Belser, the police spoke to the employee, who said he confronted Belser after he saw him following a woman through the store with a knife.
The employee said Belser started arguing with him and threatened to stab him in the neck, according to the affidavit.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Belser was in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.
Other arraignments from Tuesday included:
Dominique Perkins, possession of a controlled substance, $20,000.
Jerel Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, $30,000.
