A man was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after Killeen police performed a probable-cause search during a traffic stop.
On Feb. 28, according to an arrest affidavit, Killeen officers performed a traffic stop after a vehicle allegedly failed to stop at a red light at W.S. Young Drive and Rancier Avenue.
Officers approached the driver, 30-year-old Cesar Jaime Cuellar, who told officers, “Let’s just get this over and done with,” the arrest affidavit said.
Cuellar then admitted to the officers that he had marijuana in the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and officers found a black backpack in the front right seat, the affidavit said.
The backpack held what the affidavit labeled as “a misdemeanor amount” of marijuana and two small boxes containing vape oil, the affidavit said.
The substances weighed more than a gram and were sent to the DPS crime lab in Waco where they were confirmed to contain THC weighing 0.65 and 0.76 grams respectively, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Cuellar on a charge possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but under 4 grams and set his bail at $30,000.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Cuellar was not found in the Bell County inmate registry.
