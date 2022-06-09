A 19-year-old man from Jarrell was arraigned Thursday on a charge of obstruction or retaliation, which is a third-degree felony.
On June 8, jailers with the Killeen Police department were moving Kentrell K. Brady to a padded cell after he had allegedly been causing problems in his cell, including flooding his cell according to the arrest affidavit.
The affidavit said Brady was being placed in the padded cell for safety reasons. After being placed in the padded cell, the affidavit reports Brady’s behavior escalated. Brady allegedly made threats toward staff and was banging against the door, screaming insults, the affidavit said.
Brady told a jailer that he was a member of the Crips and that if he had a phone he would have one of his people waiting for them when they got off work, the affidavit said. The affidavit reported Brady said he wanted to kill a jailer and couldn’t wait to be standing over them. The affidavit also said Brady said he was going to have fun fighting the jailers and that he would stomp on them.
The jailers had information that Brady was a known gang member to a local gang as well as his admission to being in the Crips, the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, Brady is also a known suspect in multiple shootings and other offences involving violence in the Killeen area.
Brady was later interviewed and he told officers that he threatened the jailers because they locked him up. The jailers were in fear of retaliation from Brady, the affidavit said.
Brady was also arraigned on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces on Thursday, which is a Class B felony, according to the Bell County Inmate Inquiry. It was not specified when the possession charge occurred, but it was stated that Brady was arraigned at the same time for both charges, according to the Bell County Inmate Inquiry.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bail at $2,000 on the charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and $100,000 for retaliation. Brady’s total bail is $102,000.
