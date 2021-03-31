A man was arraigned Wednesday on the charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
On Sunday, Killeen police officers went to a residence in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive in Killeen in reference to a violent domestic disturbance.
The caller said that her ex-boyfriend choked her and pushed her around, according to an arrest affidavit.
The caller told police she came home after meeting with a friend and found Lewis Albert Mallette III in her residence.
When the woman told Mallette that she was seeing someone new, Mallette took her phone away and when she tried to get it back, Mallette grabbed her throat and slammed her to the floor, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she could not breathe. The KPD officer noted that the woman had several fresh bruises and abrasions on her neck and that her eyes were bloodshot red.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Mallette was not listed in the Bell County Jail but the affidavit said his bond is set at $50,000.
Other arraignments from Wednesday included:
Jose Alberto Alaniz Jr., assault on a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, $50,000.
Anastasia Danielle Woods, unauthorized use of a vehicle, $20,000.
Dalton Alexander Wolcott, unauthorized use of a vehicle, $20,000.
