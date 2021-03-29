A man was arraigned Monday on a charge of injury to a child, intentional bodily injury after an incident Thursday.
Killeen police officers were sent to a business in Killeen in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with a witness who said he was in the parking lot of the business when he saw a vehicle parked in a secluded lot, according to the arrest affidavit.
The witness said he saw the adult male driver, Richard Bryan Curtis II, striking the child passenger with a closed fist and then said he saw Curtis grab the child as he tried to exit the vehicle and start to drive off with the child hanging partially out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Curtis then drove off leaving the child who told officers that the man hit him three times in the face and grabbed him by his hair and clothes when he tried to escape.
Officers noticed red bruising on the child’s head, chin and face near his eye, according to the affidavit.
When Curtis returned to the scene he denied ever hitting the child, but admitted to grabbing his clothes and hair.
Curtis is currently in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.
Other arraignments from Monday include:
Cicero Briana Bajoie-Johnson, assault of a public servant, $99,000.
Eric Darnelle Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, $40,000.
Rohan Raja-Nesta Sulaymaan, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, $19,000.
