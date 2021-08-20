A man was arrested Thursday morning in Killeen after a 911 call led Harker Heights police to believe a kidnapping was in progress.
According to an affidavit obtained Friday, police responded to the call at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday and were advised that the suspect, Damarcus Fraser, was armed with a gun.
The affidavit alleges that Fraser dragged the woman from another man’s house, threatening to kill anyone involved if she refused to cooperate. According to the affidavit, Fraser placed the woman in a headlock as she tried to run away, briefly rendering her unconscious.
The affidavit said Fraser threatened to kill the woman when she asked to leave the car.
Fraser allowed the woman to use the restroom at a gas station, and it was at this time that she called police, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, police located what appeared to be Fraser’s vehicle on Bundrant Drive. When police conducted the traffic stop, Fraser again threatened to kill the woman.
The affidavit alleges that Fraser later agreed to speak with police, and claimed that he forced the woman into the car to “keep her safe.”
According to the affidavit, Fraser previously was convicted of deadly conduct and possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, which bars him from owning a gun.
Fraser was officially charged with aggravated kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in the Bell County Jail on $300,000 in bond.
